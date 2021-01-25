Previous
Wood stork nesting in progress. by dutchothotmailcom
Wood stork nesting in progress.

I hope he has enough time to complete their nest. This is not looking too sturdy yet.
Okay, he may not have the best looks in our eyes, but he is a super gentle giant when it comes down to placing those sticks.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature.
Rick ace
Wow, looks like it's got a lot of work to do. Super capture.
January 26th, 2021  
amyK ace
Wow, terrific shot
January 26th, 2021  
Diana ace
This is so wonderful Esther, I love your bird shots!
January 26th, 2021  
