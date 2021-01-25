Sign up
265 / 365
Wood stork nesting in progress.
I hope he has enough time to complete their nest. This is not looking too sturdy yet.
Okay, he may not have the best looks in our eyes, but he is a super gentle giant when it comes down to placing those sticks.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Tags
wood
,
stork
Rick
ace
Wow, looks like it's got a lot of work to do. Super capture.
January 26th, 2021
amyK
ace
Wow, terrific shot
January 26th, 2021
Diana
ace
This is so wonderful Esther, I love your bird shots!
January 26th, 2021
