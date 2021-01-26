Previous
Hi and bye. by dutchothotmailcom
266 / 365

Hi and bye.

This palm warbler flew from the tree to this branch. Sat there for a few short seconds and left. Those warblers are always on the move.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

