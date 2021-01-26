Sign up
Hi and bye.
This palm warbler flew from the tree to this branch. Sat there for a few short seconds and left. Those warblers are always on the move.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Esther Rosenberg
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
26th January 2021 8:42am
Tags
palm
warbler
