Tapas style snacks for the green heron by dutchothotmailcom
Tapas style snacks for the green heron

This green heron was hanging upside down picking on the tiny fish. It showed how well their eyesight is, he had no issues seeing though this greenish water.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Jane Pittenger ace
Wonderful catch down to the droplets and unexpected pose
January 28th, 2021  
