Previous
Next
268 / 365
Belted kingfisher
I got to see the belted kingfisher with my own eyes. ( previously I saw people posting it on the parks website but he was always a no show when I was there)
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
3
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
268
photos
159
followers
131
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
27th January 2021 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kingfisher
,
belted
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I was thinking about you
@wakelys
when I saw my first kingfisher :)
January 29th, 2021
Leslie
ace
Fab capture ...those guys are so fast
January 29th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lucky you
January 29th, 2021
