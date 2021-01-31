Previous
Hiding my double chin by dutchothotmailcom
271 / 365

Hiding my double chin

Yesterday I also took a shot of this beauty of a pelican. This one has a totally different look. I am not sure why that is, different kind of a pelican versus mature/immature). Anyway, he deserves a post as well :)
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
I was just looking back at some of the pelican shots I had taken in Florida two years ago and thought these looked so neat! Nice close-up
February 1st, 2021  
Cathy
This one has deeper richer color. Such interesting creatures!
February 1st, 2021  
