Hanging with "family"
Miss Rose the Spoonbill and the Ibis hanging out at the water edge. I am looking from the boardwalk through some trees. I can not give up an opportunity to take a photo of the lady in pink. We see them at this park, but not that often.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Tags
ibis
,
roseate
,
spoonbill
