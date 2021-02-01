Previous
Next
Hanging with "family" by dutchothotmailcom
272 / 365

Hanging with "family"

Miss Rose the Spoonbill and the Ibis hanging out at the water edge. I am looking from the boardwalk through some trees. I can not give up an opportunity to take a photo of the lady in pink. We see them at this park, but not that often.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise