Gray catbird
I heard this nice whistle. He was sitting in this tree between some thick branches. First time seeing him around in this park.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
4th February 2021 12:47pm
gray
catbird
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful shot! I think they are funny and wonderful birds.
February 5th, 2021
*lynn
ace
beautiful image ...great focus on the bird, he looks like he's ready to go
February 5th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Wonderful capture -- his position looks so happy.
February 5th, 2021
amyK
ace
Lovely shot
February 5th, 2021
