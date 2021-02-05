Previous
One stick at the time by dutchothotmailcom
One stick at the time

Building a nest is hard work. Back and fort to get one sticks at the time to build his nest.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Kathy B.
Gorgeous! Looks as if he/she is looking right at you. And you got the catchlight!
February 6th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Marvelous capture!
February 6th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful catch and pov. Very nice shot.
February 6th, 2021  
