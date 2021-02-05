Sign up
Previous
Next
276 / 365
One stick at the time
Building a nest is hard work. Back and fort to get one sticks at the time to build his nest.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
75% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th February 2021 3:27pm
Tags
wood
,
stork
Kathy B.
Gorgeous! Looks as if he/she is looking right at you. And you got the catchlight!
February 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Marvelous capture!
February 6th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful catch and pov. Very nice shot.
February 6th, 2021
