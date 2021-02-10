" Looking to your left you see this bird on one leg, that is my buddy, looking to your right you will see the annoying cormorants".

This couple has the best tour guide!! ( Wood stork the tour guide)



For a while I wanted to show you the park I shoot all my wildlife shots. More will definitely to come. There is just too much going on. All the birds are super busy and active. As you can see in the background lots of wood storks arrived at this park to do the mating and bring up their little ones before they leave again. Most birds stay on the waters but some birds will make a stop on the board walk. This is where I get my good close ups, and so does everyone else, even with a cell phone. As you can see this wood stork is super close to those people. Some of the birds fly away immediately, some don't and I guess love to have their picture taken.

At sunset 1000's of birds flying in to stay the night and in the morning they all fly out again. It is a breath taking scene I have not been able to capture good enough to post. But it certainly is an amazing experience to see.

Someone told soon it will be super quiet again, nevertheless its gorgeous just for a walk. Since I started photography and found this park in October 2020 I have not yet an idea what is going on off season. But if anyone is visiting South Florida don't forget to make a stop here:

Wakodahatchee Wetlands and Green Cay Nature Center & Wetlands Park in Palm Beach County, Florida (and give me a call lol! )