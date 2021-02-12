Sign up
Flip and catch
When the anhinga catches these little snacks they flip them up in the air to catch them. If you are able to enlarge this photo you can see this poor fish blowing out his last few water drops.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
12th February 2021 11:10am
anhinga
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great catch on both counts! LOL! You're getting some mighty fine ones.
February 13th, 2021
Cathy
Amazing capture!
February 13th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Great spotting. I love the feathers underwater also.
February 13th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
I like seeing him underwater as well. Fabulous!
February 13th, 2021
Samantha
ace
Amazing capture.
February 13th, 2021
