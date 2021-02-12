Previous
Flip and catch

When the anhinga catches these little snacks they flip them up in the air to catch them. If you are able to enlarge this photo you can see this poor fish blowing out his last few water drops.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Esther Rosenberg

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great catch on both counts! LOL! You're getting some mighty fine ones.
February 13th, 2021  
Cathy
Amazing capture!
February 13th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Great spotting. I love the feathers underwater also.
February 13th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
I like seeing him underwater as well. Fabulous!
February 13th, 2021  
Samantha ace
Amazing capture.
February 13th, 2021  
