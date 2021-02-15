Previous
Red-bellied woodpecker by dutchothotmailcom
286 / 365

Red-bellied woodpecker

Never seen him so low to the ground. I had to get a shot of him now he was so close.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Faye Turner
Great capture fav
February 16th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Really nice details and comp.
February 16th, 2021  
