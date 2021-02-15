Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
286 / 365
Red-bellied woodpecker
Never seen him so low to the ground. I had to get a shot of him now he was so close.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
286
photos
162
followers
132
following
78% complete
View this month »
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th February 2021 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woodpecker
,
red-bellied
Faye Turner
Great capture fav
February 16th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Really nice details and comp.
February 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close