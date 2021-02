On duty

Green Herons lay green eggs :)

She must have laid her egg yesterday per other photographer. We will be waiting about 3-4 weeks in the hope to see a baby green heron.

The nest is actually in a tree but down from the board walk. Few branches in the way but we look right into the nest.

She is sitting on the egg but once in a while moves around to turn. I got lucky and was right there when she got up and took a short walk.