289 / 365
"I just wanna fly...."
Those Pied-billed Grebe are not good in flying. To escape danger, Pied-billed Grebes prefer to dive under water. But they can always play pretend flying.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
5
4
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
289
photos
166
followers
131
following
79% complete
View this month »
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th February 2021 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
grebe
,
pied-billed
Milanie
ace
What an amazing capture!
February 19th, 2021
Pigeons Farm
ace
Absolutely stunning capture
February 19th, 2021
Faye Turner
This is wonderful fav
February 19th, 2021
Cathy
Wonderful capture of the spread wings reflected beautifully in the water with ripples encircling the bird.
February 19th, 2021
Lin
ace
Wow - what great timing and love the reflection - fav
February 19th, 2021
