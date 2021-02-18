Previous
"I just wanna fly...." by dutchothotmailcom
"I just wanna fly...."

Those Pied-billed Grebe are not good in flying. To escape danger, Pied-billed Grebes prefer to dive under water. But they can always play pretend flying.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Milanie ace
What an amazing capture!
February 19th, 2021  
Pigeons Farm ace
Absolutely stunning capture
February 19th, 2021  
Faye Turner
This is wonderful fav
February 19th, 2021  
Cathy
Wonderful capture of the spread wings reflected beautifully in the water with ripples encircling the bird.
February 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
Wow - what great timing and love the reflection - fav
February 19th, 2021  
