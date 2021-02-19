Sign up
"fish hawk"
That is the ospreys nickname. But today he had some difficulties. After diving 3 times in the water and came up with nothing he give up and took off. Still super happy I was able to get an in-flight shot.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th February 2021 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
osprey
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Oh, Esther - this is fan-freaking-tastic!
February 20th, 2021
