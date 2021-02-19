Previous
"fish hawk" by dutchothotmailcom
290 / 365

"fish hawk"

That is the ospreys nickname. But today he had some difficulties. After diving 3 times in the water and came up with nothing he give up and took off. Still super happy I was able to get an in-flight shot.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh, Esther - this is fan-freaking-tastic!
February 20th, 2021  
