Feeding time by dutchothotmailcom
Feeding time

All 4 babies trying to crawl into moms beak all at the same time. Frequently I see mom jumping out of the nest to take a breather. She got a lot of mouth to feed.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Esther Rosenberg

Chris Cook ace
Poor mom! Great shot!
February 24th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
4 does seem like a lot. Gorgeous capture.
February 24th, 2021  
