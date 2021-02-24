Previous
Next
I spy with my hawks eye...... by dutchothotmailcom
295 / 365

I spy with my hawks eye......

Always fun to watch the hawk, except it was an oh no, not again moment, when he turned the other way to leave the area.....oh well, It makes me wanna come back and try again.
(Shot form yesterday, work got in the way today).
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Still a terrific capture, seems as if he wants to jump down at you!
February 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise