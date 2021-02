Great egret doing his mating dance

About 2 weeks ago the Great egret arrived already full in their breeding plumage. During the breeding season, the patches on their faces become brilliant lime green, while their back feathers grow into lovely waving plumes.

Some are still mating, some are building their nest and some are already sitting on their eggs.

Photographers are lines up to see these beauties doing their dance.I is a treat to see their mating behavior.