Alligator family love ?

Can alligators show affection?

I notices two alligators swimming towards each others, gently....so I decided to watch. When they got close, the larger alligator turns slightly. The smaller alligator kept floating closer, lift up her/his head and places it gentle on the back of the larger alligator (my shot). it certainly looked those two knew each other and it seemed mom/dad and child. It was very sweet to watch. After a few minutes of "hugging " the smaller alligator backed up and swam away.

I never seen anything like this and reading on the internet alligators don't show much affection. So what was going on here??

What an unbelievable experience.