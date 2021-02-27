Previous
Alligator family love ? by dutchothotmailcom
Alligator family love ?

Can alligators show affection?
I notices two alligators swimming towards each others, gently....so I decided to watch. When they got close, the larger alligator turns slightly. The smaller alligator kept floating closer, lift up her/his head and places it gentle on the back of the larger alligator (my shot). it certainly looked those two knew each other and it seemed mom/dad and child. It was very sweet to watch. After a few minutes of "hugging " the smaller alligator backed up and swam away.
I never seen anything like this and reading on the internet alligators don't show much affection. So what was going on here??
What an unbelievable experience.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 28th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
That’s interesting. I have never heard of anything like it either. Nice spotting and wonderful capture.
February 28th, 2021  
