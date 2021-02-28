Previous
Anhinga showing off its catch. by dutchothotmailcom
Anhinga showing off its catch.

If the fish are small , they flip it right there, but if the catch is bigger, like this one, they carry it to the tree/branch to eat. Just imagine she/he is going to swallow, to then regurgitate the fish to feed their babies.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
