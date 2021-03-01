Previous
Tricolored Heron by dutchothotmailcom
300 / 365

Tricolored Heron

Is getting too close to these beauties a thing..... Well.....no ! They are stunning up close!.
#on the boardwalk.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Cathy
Amazing close up! You are eye to eye!
March 2nd, 2021  
