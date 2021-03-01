Sign up
300 / 365
Tricolored Heron
Is getting too close to these beauties a thing..... Well.....no ! They are stunning up close!.
#on the boardwalk.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th February 2021 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heron
,
tricolored
Cathy
Amazing close up! You are eye to eye!
March 2nd, 2021
