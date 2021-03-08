Tricolor Heron on nest with egg.

This is a nice shot with a lesser nice story. They pushed the green Heron of the nest, and took over. Brutal. I guess even between the herons hierarchy there is rankings. This is the same shot as I took a few weeks ago showing the green heron and his egg. ( he ended up laying three eggs) The green heron was pushed out and the eggs went to the iguanas or alligators.

The Tricolor herons are now on this nest and laid their eggs. Soon to see beautiful babies I hope.

Someone told me the same happened last year....you wonder why....