Tricolor Heron on nest with egg. by dutchothotmailcom
Tricolor Heron on nest with egg.

This is a nice shot with a lesser nice story. They pushed the green Heron of the nest, and took over. Brutal. I guess even between the herons hierarchy there is rankings. This is the same shot as I took a few weeks ago showing the green heron and his egg. ( he ended up laying three eggs) The green heron was pushed out and the eggs went to the iguanas or alligators.
The Tricolor herons are now on this nest and laid their eggs. Soon to see beautiful babies I hope.
Someone told me the same happened last year....you wonder why....
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Shirley ace
It’s that time of year! Great capture
March 8th, 2021  
Van
Nice shot but what a sad story. 🥺
March 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a marvelous shot. Sad too.
March 8th, 2021  
Kat
Great shot, lovely coloured egg, so sad.
March 9th, 2021  
