Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
310 / 365
Watching you, watching me
Me and a bunch of other people were looking at the wood storks, under a cover from a shelter, waiting for the rain to stop. The wood storks were staring at us while getting soaked. Pretty comical I have to say.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
310
photos
179
followers
132
following
84% complete
View this month »
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th March 2021 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
stork.
Julie Duncan
ace
That's super-cool! I love how the one in the lower right balances the composition . . . and is kind of ominous. :)
March 12th, 2021
*lynn
ace
Love your capture of the wet stocks and the moody weather! fav
March 12th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great sight you captured here, they sure look funny.
March 12th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow. Incredible composition and detail.
March 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close