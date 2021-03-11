Previous
Watching you, watching me by dutchothotmailcom
Watching you, watching me

Me and a bunch of other people were looking at the wood storks, under a cover from a shelter, waiting for the rain to stop. The wood storks were staring at us while getting soaked. Pretty comical I have to say.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Esther Rosenberg

Julie Duncan ace
That's super-cool! I love how the one in the lower right balances the composition . . . and is kind of ominous. :)
March 12th, 2021  
*lynn ace
Love your capture of the wet stocks and the moody weather! fav
March 12th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a great sight you captured here, they sure look funny.
March 12th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow. Incredible composition and detail.
March 12th, 2021  
