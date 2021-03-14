Sign up
312 / 365
Styling
It is precision work to look this beautiful.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Esther Rosenberg
@dutchothotmailcom
Tags
cormorant
Van
The details on the face and feathers are amazing. Beautiful shot.
March 14th, 2021
Mortman
nice catch - love the eys
March 14th, 2021
Kat
Amazing capture.
March 14th, 2021
CC Folk
Gorgeous capture and closeup.
March 14th, 2021
Poppo Livy
Fantastic close up and a great composition
March 14th, 2021
