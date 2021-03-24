Sign up
Natures playground
Spring break here in South Florida. We made a 180 turn away from all the crazy spring-breakers and took a canoe trip along the peace river. Of course the boys had to get out of the canoe and climb the fallen tree.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
