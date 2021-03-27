Sign up
Previous
Next
326 / 365
Green heron in flight with nesting material
The green herons are small, compared to some of the other herons. This one flew back and fort, still making the nest more secure. His flight path is low over the water. I am standing a bit higher on the board walk.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
27th March 2021 10:56am
green
heron
amyK
ace
Wow and more wow...!
March 28th, 2021
