Green heron in flight with nesting material by dutchothotmailcom
Green heron in flight with nesting material

The green herons are small, compared to some of the other herons. This one flew back and fort, still making the nest more secure. His flight path is low over the water. I am standing a bit higher on the board walk.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
amyK ace
Wow and more wow...!
March 28th, 2021  
