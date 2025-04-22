ANGLE 22-04-2025 by dvenzc
ANGLE 22-04-2025

Panasonic GX7 + Olympus 35mm f/3.5
Denoise in LR
22nd April 2025

Venz D. Cupon

@dvenzc
I am a long time photography fan. Hoping to complete this 365 photos at the least. Will may be trying out different types/kind of Photography or...
