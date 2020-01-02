Previous
My favorite tree by dwg
My favorite tree

Another beautiful day for a walk in the park and an opportunity to look at and enjoy my favorite tree. After the walk we went to the pond to feed the animals.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

