Previous
Next
One if seventeen by dwg
5 / 365

One if seventeen

This morning we went to the pond first because Don had breakfast with his nephew and we didn't have time to walk. We will walk this afternoon instead. I love this sheep's coloring.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Don's girl

@dwg
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
Lovely sheep, and I like the shadows too
January 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise