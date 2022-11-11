Yellow Spotted Dragonfly

We have been working to make our garden more wildlife friendly, and as a by-product I am learning so much more about our fascinating native biodiversity! This is Procordulia grayi, or yellow spotted dragonfly, endemic to Aotearoa/New Zealand. You can just see the yellow spots on its wings (called 'pterostigma').



There were two flying around the garden this morning. This one eventually found a spot to settle down in and even let me get close enough to capture some images. It was still there an hour later so clearly wasn't too bothered with me!



