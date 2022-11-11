Previous
Yellow Spotted Dragonfly by dwindleriver
Yellow Spotted Dragonfly

We have been working to make our garden more wildlife friendly, and as a by-product I am learning so much more about our fascinating native biodiversity! This is Procordulia grayi, or yellow spotted dragonfly, endemic to Aotearoa/New Zealand. You can just see the yellow spots on its wings (called 'pterostigma').

There were two flying around the garden this morning. This one eventually found a spot to settle down in and even let me get close enough to capture some images. It was still there an hour later so clearly wasn't too bothered with me!

11th November 2022

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful close-up.
November 11th, 2022  
