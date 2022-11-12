Previous
Kahukura on Kōwhai Tree by dwindleriver
Kahukura on Kōwhai Tree

Kahukura are the New Zealand red admiral butterfly, another endemic insect. Like the yellow spotted dragonfly yesterday, it let me get up close and personal without batting an eyelid (or a wing).

Since I had the opportunity to stop and actually think about the composition and lighting rather than just snapping away, I tried a few different angles and framing options.

I know a low angle implies a powerful subject so I lay down on my back in the grass and pointed my camera up. The effect wasn't quite what I expected but I love how it's turned out - a close and personal portrait. The slightly comedic smile created by the proboscis (i.e. the butterfly's 'tongue') reminds me not to take life too seriously :)
12th November 2022

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
