4 / 365
Kai time
A pretty simple one for day 4, a bumblebee on a horse chestnut flower.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 3000D
Taken
13th November 2022 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
horse
,
spring
,
bumblebee
,
chestnut
,
conker
