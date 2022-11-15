Sign up
6 / 365
The Spring Garden
We have been working towards a transformation of lawn to garden on our acre-sized property. It was a wonderful moment to walk outside this morning and realise that it is looking like the garden I have visualised for so long.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 3000D
Taken
15th November 2022 3:32pm
Tags
green
,
morning
,
pink
,
bench
,
garden
,
lupin
