The Spring Garden by dwindleriver
6 / 365

The Spring Garden

We have been working towards a transformation of lawn to garden on our acre-sized property. It was a wonderful moment to walk outside this morning and realise that it is looking like the garden I have visualised for so long.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
