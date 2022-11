Little Stranger

A tauhou (commonly called silvereye or waxeye due to the white ring marking around their eyes) feeding on a kōwhai flower. The Māori name, tauhou, means 'stranger' or 'new arrival'.



I didn't much feel like photographing today, so I was hoping I could get something decent through the window! This is a pretty serious crop of a larger image, but I like the way the tree in the background frames the subject.