Tall Poppy by dwindleriver
8 / 365

Tall Poppy

The first few poppies have begun to emerge from the mass of foliage. I adore negative space and love the abstract, painterly look that my telephoto lens creates.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
Love this!
November 17th, 2022  
