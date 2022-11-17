Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
8 / 365
Tall Poppy
The first few poppies have begun to emerge from the mass of foliage. I adore negative space and love the abstract, painterly look that my telephoto lens creates.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
8
photos
13
followers
32
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 3000D
Taken
17th November 2022 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
wildflower
,
poppy
eDorre
ace
Love this!
November 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close