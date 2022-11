Tūī in Flight

The kōwhai tree is still in bloom, but nearing the end of its run. I love watching the birds come and go, vying for a bit of the sugar-laden flowers.



Here, a tūī flies to the tree, but makes sure to chase the other birds off before settling in for a feed.



It's raining today, fine and misty, so I didn't risk taking my camera out. Instead, I captured what I could from the front porch. All the photos I took were a wee bit noisy but this composition worked well in black and white.