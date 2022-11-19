Sign up
10 / 365
All that was left at the end
I waited a while for a bird to land on the clothesline so I could get a shot, but as the rain got heavier the sparrows kept to their roosts.
Instead, I took this. I couldn't have explained to you why at the time, but in retrospect it's really quite symbolic.
It speaks of old things beyond their usefulness, plastic (and microplastic) waste, a sense of the forlorn, household chores that I am sorely behind in... and hanging in despite it all.
As an aside, a sparrow came and perched on the line while I wrote this. The universe has a sense of irony.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
10
photos
14
followers
34
following
2% complete
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 3000D
Taken
19th November 2022 1:55pm
Tags
plastic
,
rain
,
pegs
