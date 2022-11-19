Previous
All that was left at the end by dwindleriver
All that was left at the end

I waited a while for a bird to land on the clothesline so I could get a shot, but as the rain got heavier the sparrows kept to their roosts.

Instead, I took this. I couldn't have explained to you why at the time, but in retrospect it's really quite symbolic.

It speaks of old things beyond their usefulness, plastic (and microplastic) waste, a sense of the forlorn, household chores that I am sorely behind in... and hanging in despite it all.

As an aside, a sparrow came and perched on the line while I wrote this. The universe has a sense of irony.
Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
