11 / 365
After the Rain
We've had days of rain lately (it's felt like I'm back in Auckland!) but the sun came out for a few hours this afternoon.
I took advantage of the damp to get some scything done - one section that will become our sunflower patch, and a large circle in the middle of our meadow for a new seating area.
The garden is continuing to give; the foxgloves are starting to flower, as are the poppies. This waterlily was given to me by my parents, a division from their one which has outgrown its barrel pond.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
