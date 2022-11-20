Previous
After the Rain by dwindleriver
11 / 365

After the Rain

We've had days of rain lately (it's felt like I'm back in Auckland!) but the sun came out for a few hours this afternoon.

I took advantage of the damp to get some scything done - one section that will become our sunflower patch, and a large circle in the middle of our meadow for a new seating area.

The garden is continuing to give; the foxgloves are starting to flower, as are the poppies. This waterlily was given to me by my parents, a division from their one which has outgrown its barrel pond.
Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
