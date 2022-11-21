Little Admiral

There's one vegetable bed where nettle has kind of taken over. If I get in early enough I can plant other things, but the nettle seems to have made itself well at home.



It's not too much of a problem - we still got an onion harvest from this bed last summer - and the benefit is that we get to play host to admiral butterfly caterpillars.



It's hard to tell whether they'll grow up to be yellow, or red, admirals. Either way, I was thrilled to see a horde of them (no exaggeration!) yesterday evening. After work today I went back out to get some better pictures.