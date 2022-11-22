Previous
Ladybug by dwindleriver
13 / 365

Ladybug

I went looking for caterpillars to photograph better this evening and found this ladybug instead.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
