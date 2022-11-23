Previous
Red Poppy by dwindleriver
14 / 365

Red Poppy

Oops - I forgot to upload my photo yesterday!

Our patch of poppies are starting to bloom, this one was particularly large and tall and stood out to me.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
KWind ace
Great close up! Wonderful focus.
November 24th, 2022  
