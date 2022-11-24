Sign up
15 / 365
Garden Yoga
The admiral caterpillars are chomping down the nettle like there's no tomorrow (there are, fortunately, some little nettle seedlings growing to take their place).
Here, one of them stretches out in search of more nettle plants, finding only parsnip instead.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Views
10
365
Canon EOS 3000D
Taken
24th November 2022 5:19pm
Tags
nature
,
green
,
wildlife
,
garden
,
caterpillar
