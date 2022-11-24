Previous
Garden Yoga by dwindleriver
15 / 365

Garden Yoga

The admiral caterpillars are chomping down the nettle like there's no tomorrow (there are, fortunately, some little nettle seedlings growing to take their place).

Here, one of them stretches out in search of more nettle plants, finding only parsnip instead.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
