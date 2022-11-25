Larnach Castle

I take myself out on solo photography 'field trips' on a regular basis, and a few times a year they'll be overnighters, or multi-day trips. Lately they've all been close to home - but as this has only been home for a few years, it's all new territory for me!



This weekend I'm on an overnighter near Larnach Castle, which I haven't visited since taking up photography. It's a key historical building in Otago so I've been meaning to take my camera along for a visit for a while now.



Although the majestic castle was the drawcard, I found it interesting that the first things I photographed were birds and flowers!



I think they've become my comfort zone. I'm not going to stop myself photographing them, but I'd like to push myself with different subjects more - like castles, even if it's framed by a flowering hedge!