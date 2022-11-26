Sign up
17 / 365
Shadows in Blue
I'm a member of the local camera club, and our theme this month is 'shadows'.
The pattern that the railing and shadow made caught my eye today - and I really love the grey-ish blue of the building.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 3000D
Taken
26th November 2022 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
shadow
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
architecture
Chris Cook
ace
Excellent shot. The horizontal lines of the brickwork adds to the overall impact.
November 26th, 2022
Zenobia Southcombe
@cdcook48
thank you, this composition really drew me in, even though I was out photographing birds!
November 26th, 2022
