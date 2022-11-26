Previous
Shadows in Blue by dwindleriver
17 / 365

Shadows in Blue

I'm a member of the local camera club, and our theme this month is 'shadows'.

The pattern that the railing and shadow made caught my eye today - and I really love the grey-ish blue of the building.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
Chris Cook ace
Excellent shot. The horizontal lines of the brickwork adds to the overall impact.
November 26th, 2022  
Zenobia Southcombe
@cdcook48 thank you, this composition really drew me in, even though I was out photographing birds!
November 26th, 2022  
