Aquilegia by dwindleriver
Aquilegia

A flower that doesn't look like much from a distance, but close up has a unique elegance.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
winghong_ho
Great capture in b&w, with clear texture.
November 27th, 2022  
