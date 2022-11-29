Sign up
20 / 365
Lunch Mate
I like sitting outside for lunch when I can, and the sparrows will often hop around me hoping for something to drop!
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
29th November 2022 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
nz
,
sparrow
