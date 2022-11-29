Previous
Lunch Mate by dwindleriver
20 / 365

Lunch Mate

I like sitting outside for lunch when I can, and the sparrows will often hop around me hoping for something to drop!
29th November 2022

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
Photo Details

