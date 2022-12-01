Previous
The Damsel & the Lady by dwindleriver
22 / 365

The Damsel & the Lady

A damselfly and a ladybird enjoying the early morning sun.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
6% complete

