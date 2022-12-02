Previous
Digitalis by dwindleriver
Digitalis

The foxgloves are in bloom and the bumblebees are happy! They're rather adept at climbing in and out of these uniquely bell-like flowers.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 2nd, 2022  
winghong_ho
It is nice to render in b&w.
December 2nd, 2022  
