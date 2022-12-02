Sign up
23 / 365
Digitalis
The foxgloves are in bloom and the bumblebees are happy! They're rather adept at climbing in and out of these uniquely bell-like flowers.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
2
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
23
photos
22
followers
40
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 3000D
Taken
2nd December 2022 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
black and white
,
flower
,
bumblebee
,
monochrome
,
foxglove
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 2nd, 2022
winghong_ho
It is nice to render in b&w.
December 2nd, 2022
