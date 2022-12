oyster catching

We've done a couple of camera club trips this year, with today's one to a local beach that I hadn't been to before. There were few birds there, and I'm really pleased with getting this oystercatcher in fight!



I always try to have a couple of specific photographic skills to work on and at the moment one of them is birds (and butterflies) in flight. I'm also working on composing more carefully instead of relying on taking lots of photos, and the basic skill of getting my subject sharp!