Previous
Next
Sacred Hill by dwindleriver
26 / 365

Sacred Hill

I was already in bed when I realised I hadn't taken any photos today! So this is a snapshot from my window of our town's maunga (mountain), called Puketapu. It roughly translates to 'sacred hill' and is an extict volcanic cone.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
December 5th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Interesting shot for that extinct volcanic cone. It would be nicer to brighten it up :-).
December 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise