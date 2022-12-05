Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
26 / 365
Sacred Hill
I was already in bed when I realised I hadn't taken any photos today! So this is a snapshot from my window of our town's maunga (mountain), called Puketapu. It roughly translates to 'sacred hill' and is an extict volcanic cone.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
26
photos
23
followers
41
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G920W8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
mountain
,
monochrome
,
puketapu
bkb in the city
Nice shot
December 5th, 2022
winghong_ho
Interesting shot for that extinct volcanic cone. It would be nicer to brighten it up :-).
December 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close