28 / 365
It must be December
Christmas balls in the cafe this morning.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
31
photos
24
followers
42
following
8% complete
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
7th December 2022 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
